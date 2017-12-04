Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning for 2017 on Monday held a rally in Dharampur district of Gujarat and took jibes at Rahul Gandhi’s nomination as the party president the result of which is expected on Monday evening.



The blitzkrieg campaign of PM Modi is a part of two-day campaign for BJP’s campaign for during which he will hold 7 Gujarat rallies, 3 of which he did on Sunday and on Monday he will be holding 4 rallies.



During PM Modi’s first rally of the day in Dharampur he said that, “I congratulate the Congress on their 'Aurangzeb Raj.' For us, the wellbeing of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command”



Quoting Mani Shankar Aiyar, PM Modi said that, “Mani Shankar Aiyar said that 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader'. So Congress accepts its a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule.”



“This family party made it their main agenda to spread disinformation about BJP. But Gujarat people are not so naive, they have now become sensitive and aware to disinformation”, he further added.



Terming the Congress anti-OBC, PM Modi asked, "Why did the Congress not give Constitutional Status to the OBC Commission? We got a bill but when we did so, they stalled it in the Rajya Sabha. This anti-OBC Congress should be severely punished by the people."



“Congress can't either tolerate or accept leaders from Gujarat. They have always defamed Gujarat,” PM Modi said in Valsad's Dharampur.



Taking a jibe at the Congress’s secular nature the PM said, “Earlier, Congress would go out of the way to show their secularism but now we are all seeing what they are doing in Gujarat election, where they are going. Unfortunately for them, Muslims know their real nature”



PM Modi also criticized the state of healthcare infrastructure during the Congress rule he said, "Not only did the Congress ignore the healthcare infrastructure in tribal areas, there was no arrangements for ambulances. We changed both these things- today there are better healthcare services and the 108 ambulance service is active."

