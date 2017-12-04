Gujarat elections 2017 highlights: PM Modi's campaign rally in Bhavnagar

Celebrating the culture and unity of the people, PM Modi in Bhavnagar while campaigning for said that, “Gujarat has grown due to the power of Shanti, Ekta and Sadbhavana”.

are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14 and results are to be announced on December 18



Here are the key highlights of Modi’s speech during his rally in Bhavnagar on Monday:

I fail to understand why is Congress once again doing what it always did in the past- divide people, be it on caste lines, communal lines, between villages & cities. Congress has learnt 'divide and rule' from our colonial rulers rather well

I appeal to the Congress to stick to the truth. The people of Gujarat do not like poll time lollipops and false promises of the Congress

The people of UP know the Congress and their leadership well. And see how they have rejected Congress repeatedly

Congress is trying to create fights between brothers, between cities and villages, between religions and castes, whatever chasms that they could create, Congress party has learned this sin from the British Raj rather well.

Congress better hear loud and clear, we are the born on the same land as Gandhi and Sardar Patel, so we never go back from our promises. Our promise is, whoever stole from the poor, whoever stole from the nation, they will have to give the money back!

Modi praised the development model in Gujarat, asking the audience at the rally in Bhavnagar who was responsible for this development. The crowd immediately began to chant "Modi, Modi!" but the prime minister went on to say "Modi has been PM

and CM in Gujarat, but the reason for this development is the unity between Gujaratis." "Gujarat has grown due to the power of Shanti, Ekta and Sadbhavana," he added.



PM Modi is on a two-day Gujarat tour during which he is expected to hold 7 election campaign rallies in total, three of which were held on Sunday.