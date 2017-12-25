Gujarat elections: Victory margin between 200 and 2000 votes in 16 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were locked in a nail-biting contest in at least 16 seats in Gujarat, where the victory margin was less than 2,000 votes or of just 200 votes in some. As the BJP managed to form a government with 99 seats, eight more than a simple majority, margins of victory as well as defeat are crucial. In Dholka and Fatepura, smaller parties like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ate into the crucial votes, which some described as the snatching of near-certain victories from the Congress.

...