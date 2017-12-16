After the final phase of voting in the on Thursday, leading media organisations came up with their exit poll to project who might get hhow many seats in the state Assembly. The News Nation-CNX exit poll has predicted that PM Narendra Modi's will get a clear win in Gujarat.



In the two phases of voting for the 182-seat state Assembly, the minimum seats for a majority in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha is 92.



According to the News Nation-CNX exit poll, the vote share of the and will be 47.5 per cent and 42.5 per cent, respectively.



The seat projection by News Nation-CNX is that will bag 135-139, while could get 42-46, and others 0-2.



In the 2012 election, the had won 115 seats and the 61 seats, but this exit poll has suggested that Narendra Modi's popularity has seen no decline, despite the Patidar agitation, demonetisation, and GST.



The final counting of votes will be done on December 18, after which the result will be known.