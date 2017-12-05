Gujarat Opinion poll: Neck to neck battle between Congress and BJP

BJP and Congress are heading for a neck to neck battle in Gujarat Elections with each garnering 43 per cent votes, a recent Gujar opinion poll conducted by Lokniti-CSDS for ABP news has found. The poll was conducted from November 23 to November 30 and covered 3,655 voters in 50 constituencies.



In the last conducted by the same organisation for Gujarat elections, BJP got 47 per cent votes while Congress got 41 per cent.

The reason attributed opinion poll for Congress’s increased share in Gujarat elections is the discontentment of the farmers in rural areas who are not happy with the current dispensation. Women voters have also shifted their support in favor of Congress as per the poll. The survey also mentioned that the support of Adivasis which is thinning for the BJP will be crucial because the same was needed to offset the loss of Patidar votes.



As far as the issue of development goes, 26 per cent of the respondent who participated in Gujarat poll predictions believe that development has been inclusive for all, while 36 per cent are of the view that the narrative of development has been beneficial only to the rich and 20 per cent believe that there has been no development at all in the state.



The suggested also that anti-incumbency towards the BJP government has steadily risen over the last four to five months. In early August this year, 50 per cent respondent felt that BJP should be given another chance in the state but by the end of November, that number had fallen to 35 per cent. While the percentage of people not willing to give BJP another chance rose from 25 per cent in early August to 39 per cent by November end.

