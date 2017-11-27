Gujarat polls: Congress calls up 50 leaders, asks them to file nominations

In an apparent bid to scuttle dissent, the has asked around 50 of its candidates over phone to file their nominations tomorrow, the last date for filing of nominations for the second phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat, party sources said.



Monday is the last date for filing of nominations for the second phase of polls, but the is yet to announce its list of candidates for all the 93 seats of north and central which would go to polls on December 14.



The sources said that all the sitting legislators including Kalol Baldevji Thakor and from Kadi(SC) seat Ramesh Chavda have been given the "mandate" by the party on Sunday.



"We have already given mandates to 50 of our candidates. They have been informed over phone that they are selected," said a senior party leader.



Ravat will contest from Sayajigunj seat of Vadodara, currently held by the



"I was informed over the phone that I am selected for Sayajigunj seat," Ravat told PTI, adding that he has already started his preparations and will file his nomination tomorrow.



Similarly, Thakor and Chavda too admitted that they have been given mandate by the party.



"The mandate is now in my possession and I will file my nomination tomorrow," said Thakor.



The polling for the two-phase elections in Gujarat, having total 182 seats, will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.



Eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South region are going to polls in the first phase while the remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.