Gujarat polls: Don't understand Modi's obsession with Congress, says Rahul

Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he could not understand Prime Minister Modis obsession with the Congress, despite his claims to have wiped the party out of

"On one side, Modiji says that he has wiped out of If that is so, why he ends up speaking about the half the time in his election rallies," he said at a public meeting here, reiterating that the election is neither about him nor Modi but about the future of Gujarat and Gujaratis.

Gandhi said that although Modi uses foul language against him, he would never resort to such language.

"The Prime Minister uses foul language against me, but I would never do that because Rahul Gandhi respects the office of Prime Minister. I am not going to utter a single word against the Prime Minister. This is what our party, and have taught us," he said.

Gandhi said that the (BJP) had started out to contest the state assembly elections on "Narmada waters" but had to take a "left turn" just a few days later when the common people said they got no water from and "all the water went to Tata's Nano car plant".