Gujarat polls: Hardik, Congress to announce Patel quota deal tomorrow

The and the Patel led-Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) on Sunday said that they have reached an agreement over the issue of granting reservation to Patels, if the is voted to power in the state Assembly election.



The official announcement about the nitty-gritty of the reservation formula and the PAAS' stand on supporting the during the polls will be announced by Patel at a public gathering in on Monday, PAAS convener Dinesh Bambhania said after the crucial meeting on the issue.



Patel was not present at the meeting.



"Earlier, we had asked the to clarify how they would grant Patidars a constitutionally valid reservation. On Sunday (Nov 19), we held a crucial meeting on that issue and finally reached a consensus on various options offered by the party to us. An official announcement of this agreement will be made by on Monday in Rajkot," said Bambhania, a key aide of Patel.



"I can say that we are in agreement with the about their formula of granting reservation. We have not talked anything about giving tickets to PAAS. would announce on Monday whether PAAS would support the during the polls or not," he told reporters after the meeting.



The meeting with PAAS leaders was attended by chief Bharatsinh Solanki and senior leaders and Babubhai Mangukia.



Solanki claimed the meeting yielded a "positive outcome".



"The meeting was successful and yielded a positive outcome. We both agreed to implement this agreement in coming days," he said.



A week ago PAAS leaders and senior leader Kapil Sibal held a meeting over the issue, following which, Patel had said he was satisfied with the three options submitted by the on how the party would grant if voted to power.



Patel had earlier set a condition that he would support the in the Assembly polls, due next month, only if the party committed itself to allotting reservation in education and government jobs to his community.



The polling for the two-phase elections in will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.