Gujarat polls: No FIR lodged against Rahul, only notice issued, says EC

The Commission today said no FIR has been lodged against leader for prima facie violating law by giving interviews to TV channels which were aired hours before the second phase of polling was to begin this morning.



Briefing media about the voter turnout in the second phase, Senior Deputy Commissioner Umesh Sinha said "No FIR has been lodged against Only a notice has been issued to which he has to respond in five days."



He has to respond by 5 PM on December 18.



The notice, issued yesterday, said the display of his interviews by TV channels fell within the definition of " matter" under Section 126 (3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and their telecast before the polling amounted to violation of Section 126 (1) (b) of the Act.



"...By giving such interview and its display on TV channels on December 13, you have, prima facie, violated the...provisions...of the .. Representation of the People Act, and the Commission's lawful instructions in this regard," it said.



The BJP had complained to the poll panel about the interviews.



The EC, in a statement yesterday evening, had said that it has asked TV channels to "forthwith stop" airing interviews of Gandhi as they violated the law and directed the poll authorities to lodge FIR against anyone for infringement of legal provisions.