Gujarat polls result today: Cong workers monitor strong rooms after EVM row

A day ahead of the election results, Congress workers were seen monitoring strong rooms, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) are kept, after the party voiced fears of discrepancies during counting.



The counting of votes for the two-phase election began at 8 am on Monday.

The Congress workers are guarding the strong rooms across the state to prevent any tampering with the results.





One of the party workers told ANI, "We are guarding the strong rooms across the state where EVMs, are kept, to check and prevent any tampering."

The Congress has accused the (BJP) of tampering with the EVMs.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court dismissed the Congress' plea seeking directions to the Election Commission (EC) to count and cross verify at least 25 per cent of with votes cast with EVMs.



The state saw aggressive campaigning from the and the BJP, both leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory.

While a majority of exit polls have predicted BJP's win, the Congress is hopeful of bagging the Patidar votes and unseating the BJP, which has been governing the state for the past 22 years.