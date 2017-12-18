Gujarat polls result today: Cong workers monitor strong rooms after EVM row

JUST IN
Gujarat election results 2017: BJP office decked up, red carpet rolled out
Business Standard

ANI  |  Junagadh (Gujarat) 

Gujarat elections vote counting
EVM machines have been at the centre of a political storm as Congress has alleged that they were tampered with in Gujarat. Photo: PTI

A day ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election results, Congress workers were seen monitoring strong rooms, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) are kept, after the party voiced fears of discrepancies during counting.

The counting of votes for the two-phase Gujarat Assembly election began at 8 am on Monday.  

The Congress workers are guarding the strong rooms across the state to prevent any tampering with the results. 
 


One of the party workers told ANI, "We are guarding the strong rooms across the state where EVMs, VVPATs are kept, to check and prevent any tampering."

The Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of tampering with the EVMs.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court dismissed the Congress' plea seeking directions to the Election Commission (EC) to count and cross verify at least 25 per cent of VVPATs with votes cast with EVMs.
 

The state saw aggressive campaigning from the Congress Party and the BJP, both leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory.

While a majority of exit polls have predicted BJP's win, the Congress is hopeful of bagging the Patidar votes and unseating the BJP, which has been governing the state for the past 22 years.  
First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 08:33 IST

