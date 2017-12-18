Gujarat result: Yogi taunts Congress, asks it to prepare for 2024 LS polls

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to return to power in Gujarat, a state it has ruled continuously for 22 years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday taunted the Congress and asked it to prepare for the "2024 general elections" as a BJP win in 2019 polls was a "certainty".

Talking to reporters, ahead of the day's proceedings at the ongoing winter session of the state assembly, said that people have rejected the Congress and its leadership one after another and that they should now mull a strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also observed that people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh had proved beyond a point that they are for positive and development oriented politics.

"The results have shown that the people of Gujarat and Himachal are strongly with the economic initiatives taken by Prime Minister Modi and will continue to support him to see India emerge as a global economic superpower," he added. The monk-turned-Chief Minister also advised opposition leaders to accept the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

had campaigned extensively in Gujarat, often spending nights there and hopping through the length and breadth of the state. As a star campaigner, he spoke of the development politics that the BJP perused in Uttar Pradesh and also spoke for an end to the politics of appeasement.

Many of his Ministers and state BJP office bearers had camped in Gujarat cities to campaign, specially in areas with a large population of 'poorvanchalis' (natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh), now settled in Gujarat.