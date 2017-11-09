Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: Over 54% polling recorded till 2 pm

About 337 candidates, including 19 women and 60 sitting MLAs, are contesting for power over the 68-member legislative assembly of Himachal Pradesh, one of the very few states under Congress control.

Congress leader and six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is fighting against Dhumal, to be the next head of the state.

Rampur: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh with wife Partibha Singh and son Vikrmaditya Singh showing their inked finger after they cast their vote at a polling booth, in Rampur on Thursday. PTI Photo

Congress leader and incumbent Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Prem Kumar Dhumal, two-time Chief Minister of the state, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting 42 seats, followed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)), which is contesting 14, Swabhiman Party and Lok Gathbandhan Party six each, and the CPI contesting three seats.

Amongst the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, party's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal, MP Anurag Thakur and Union Minister JP Nadda have cast their votes besides Congress leaders like Anand Sharma, Sukhvinder Singh and others.