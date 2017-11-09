Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: Over 54% polling recorded till 2 pm

As the voting is underway on Thursday in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, a total of 54.09 per cent polling has been recorded till 2 pm.
The voting for the polls began at 8 am today and would continue till 5 in the evening.
The BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party) which was focused on corruption during its campaign, is seeking to dislodge the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government while deflecting attacks by rivals on demonetisation and GST (Goods and Services Tax).
The polling is taking place at 7,525 booths with EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail). VVPAT machines are being used for the first time in this Vidhan Sabha Election and 10 per cent of total EVMs and VVPATs have been kept in reserve.
Congress leader and six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is fighting against Dhumal, to be the next head of the state.
Rampur: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh with wife Partibha Singh and son Vikrmaditya Singh showing their inked finger after they cast their vote at a polling booth, in Rampur on Thursday. PTI Photo
About 337 candidates, including 19 women and 60 sitting MLAs, are contesting for power over the 68-member legislative assembly of Himachal Pradesh, one of the very few states under Congress control.
Congress leader and incumbent Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Prem Kumar Dhumal, two-time Chief Minister of the state, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting 42 seats, followed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)), which is contesting 14, Swabhiman Party and Lok Gathbandhan Party six each, and the CPI contesting three seats.
Amongst the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, party's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal, MP Anurag Thakur and Union Minister JP Nadda have cast their votes besides Congress leaders like Anand Sharma, Sukhvinder Singh and others.
As many as 50, 25,941 voters are eligible to cast their votes and 37,605 polling personnel have been deployed at 7,525 polling booths.
To ensure free and fair elections in the state, elaborate arrangements have been made. Over 983 polling stations had been declared vulnerable and 399 as critical and 29 general, three police, 22 Expenditure Observers and 71 Assistant Expenditure Observers, 1,561 Micro Observers, besides, 193 Sector Magistrate and 789 Sectors officers have also been deployed throughout the state.
Web-casting would be used in 2,307 polling stations in the state for live monitoring of polling activities in the state.
The state has 100 per cent Photo Identity Card (EPIC) holders. The vote count will be held on December 18 along with those of Gujarat.
