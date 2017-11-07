Himachal Assembly worked for only 30 days, passed 80% bills within 3 days

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly sat for less than 30 days a year and 80 per cent bills were passed within 3 days, a report revealed on Tuesday, when the campaigning for the coming elections ended.

A total of 349 candidates are in the fray for the polls. Congress and BJP have fielded candidates in all 68 seats, while the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and other Left parties are contesting 16 seats. There are 36 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Congress, 29 MLAs from BJP and five independents in the current assembly.

Here are some key findings by PRS Legislative Research: