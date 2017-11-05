Himachal Pradesh goes to polls: When a state's purse is too light

Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls on Thursday. No matter which party comes to power, the challenge of running this progressive but fiscally strained state stares the new govt in the face. Sahil Makkar & Aditi Phadnis take a look at the promises made and if these can be achieved On the last day of the monsoon session last year (2016), a massive row rocked the Himachal Pradesh legislative Assembly. How much should farmers be compensated if their land was acquired for national highways? The work in question was four-laning of the Kiratpur-Manali and Parwanoo-Shimla national ...