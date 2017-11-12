Himachal Pradesh's per capita income is equal to Gujarat's, say analysts

With the Himachal Pradesh poll getting over and that of Gujarat due in December, there has been an electoral debate on development between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the two primary contenders for power in the state. Since 1990, Gujarat has been governed by the BJP for 22 years. Over the same period, Himachal has been alternatively governed by the Congress (15 years ) and the BJP (12 years). Analysis of data suggest while Himachal Pradesh’s per capita income is almost equal to Gujarat’s, the Himalayan state is better off in six of the seven social ...