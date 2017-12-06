I won't remain silent on triple talaq: PM Modi in Gujarat rally

Prime Minister on Wednesday said he would not remain silent on the issue due to any election compulsions.

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minister said, "When the matter was in the Supreme Court, the government had to put their affidavit. Newspapers commented that Modi will remain silent because of Uttar Pradesh polls. People told me not to speak on the matter else there will be losses in elections."

He further added that he would not remain silent on as the issue is for the rights of women.

"I am clear that on triple talaq; I will not be silent. Everything is not about elections. This issue is for the rights of women. Elections come later humanity comes first," said Prime Minister Modi.

Triple Talaq, also known as talaq-e-biddat,( instant divorce) and talaq-e-mughallazah (irrevocable divorce), is a form of Islamic divorce which has been used by Muslims.

It allows any Muslim man to legally divorce his wife by stating the word talaq (the Arabic word for 'divorce') three times in oral, written, or more recently electronic form.

On August 22, 2017, the Supreme Court deemed instant (talaq-e-biddah) unconstitutional.

Three of the five judges in the panel concurred that the practice of is unconstitutional.

The remaining two declared the practice to be constitutional while simultaneously asking the government to ban the practice by enacting a law.

Prime Minister led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government constituted an inter-ministerial committee headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and it prepared the draft bill 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill'.

It makes instant a cognisable and non-bailable offence.