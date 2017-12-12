Is visiting temples forbidden, asks Rahul Gandhi

President-elect on Tuesday asked if visiting temples was forbidden, adding he felt very nice about it and prayed for the golden future of

"Is going to temples forbidden?" Gandhi asked when a reporter questioned him at a press conference here about his visit to temples in during campaigning ahead of the assembly elections.

"We took out a yatra this time... whichever temple I went to, I prayed for the golden future of .. so that the state's youth and farmers have a bright future."

Asked why he visited temples in only, the leader retorted: "Don't you remember I had gone to Kedarnath? Is Kedarnath in "

"If you remember, I visited Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand as well... I keep going... the says I don't go to temples... go and find out in Uttarakhand, I had gone to temples there."

Gandhi said that normally the party holds public meetings during campaigning. However, he said, this time we held a 'yatra' or roadshow/march.

He then asked Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala how many kilometres the yatra covered.

"During the yatra, wherever I could, I went. And I felt nice... very nice," he added.