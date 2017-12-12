JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Sharad Pawar leads rally on birthday, slams BJP's remarks against Manmohan
Business Standard

Is visiting temples forbidden, asks Rahul Gandhi

President-elect said that this time we held a 'yatra' or roadshow/march

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Tharad town in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Monday | Photo: PTI

Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked if visiting temples was forbidden, adding he felt very nice about it and prayed for the golden future of Gujarat.

"Is going to temples forbidden?" Gandhi asked when a reporter questioned him at a press conference here about his visit to temples in Gujarat during campaigning ahead of the assembly elections.

"We took out a yatra this time... whichever temple I went to, I prayed for the golden future of Gujarat... so that the state's youth and farmers have a bright future."

Asked why he visited temples in Gujarat only, the Congress leader retorted: "Don't you remember I had gone to Kedarnath? Is Kedarnath in Gujarat?"

"If you remember, I visited Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand as well... I keep going... the BJP says I don't go to temples... go and find out in Uttarakhand, I had gone to temples there."

Gandhi said that normally the party holds public meetings during campaigning. However, he said, this time we held a 'yatra' or roadshow/march.

He then asked Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala how many kilometres the yatra covered.

"During the yatra, wherever I could, I went. And I felt nice... very nice," he added.
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 21:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements