Jignesh Mevani: An upstart on Gujarat's political stage

I went to Vadgam with just Rs 8,000 in my pocket,” says Jignesh Mevani, triumphant after a huge victory in Vadgam constituency in north Gujarat. He smiles proudly as he announces himself to be the poorest Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Gujarat. “I have not earned anything in the last eight to nine years.

I do not even have Rs 50,000 to call my own. The Rs 10 lakh net worth shown in the affidavit is also thanks to an insurance policy that my father bought,” he says, pointing to the elderly man sitting right behind him. Natubhai Mevani grins widely ...