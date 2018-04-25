Karnataka: Congress winning Twitter battle, but can't match BJP on WhatsApp

The battle for the Karnataka assembly is being fought as much in the cities and villages of the state, as on social media. While Janata Dal (Secular) has struggled to make its presence felt in the virtual world, self-goals have marred the efforts of the and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The and social media chiefs, Amit Malviya and Divya Spandana, are currently stationed in Bengaluru and trying to build a narrative in favour of their respective parties.

There have been repeated bloopers in the campaign, including when chief Amit Shah described the BS Yeddyurappa-led government as the most corrupt Karnataka has ever seen, when what he had meant to say was that Siddaramaiah-led government has been the most corrupt.

Some of the social media messages, particularly when it ridiculed the PM for his “hugoplomacy” during the visit of the Israeli PM, have been criticised, and not just by the BJP, but within the party as well.

If the has found success in scoring over the on Twitter and Facebook, it has failed to match the Sangh Parivar’s finesse at utilizing WhatsApp as its primary medium to send its message across to the Karnataka electorate. The and Sangh Parivar have honed their WhatsApp outreach in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls, and have made the medium an effective campaign tool at the polling booth level.

To social media team’s pleasant surprise, Chief Minister has emerged an unlikely Twitter star. The leaders haven’t matched to Siddaramaiah’s witty repartees on Twitter.

The has also found support from activist groups, including ‘Karnataka for employment’, whose members have gone about setting up freshly fried ‘pakoda’ stalls in urban areas to highlight the Modi government’s “failure” to deliver upon its promise of creating 20 million jobs a year, as also ridicule Modi’s comment that frying ‘pakodas’ was gainful employment. The campaign, or so the group claims, has struck a chord among the urban youth, and videos and pictures shared on social media have helped in disseminating the message across the state.

The has made jobs a central theme of its campaign. The has taken to galvanize its support base on the streets, either by organising small marches or having its supporters fly the flag outside their houses.

“In Karnataka, the government led by Chief Minister created 1.5 million jobs, while the Modi government has failed to deliver on its promise of 20 million jobs a year. The BJP’s policy is beating drums and staying mum,” spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Given Bengaluru’s reputation as the IT hub, the on Wednesday said the Modi government has failed to protect interests of Indians working in the US. It said 750,000 Indians living in the US on H1B visas will be deported if the new rules announced by the Trump administration come into effect. “These are youths from Bengaluru and Karnataka. The Modi government has failed to protect their jobs,” Surjewala said. The social media campaign has also taken to highlight fielding “tainted” people as party candidates, including the “mining mafia of Bellary brothers”.

As part of its ‘Namma Mane Mane’, our house is house campaign, general secretary in-charge of Karnataka P Muralidhar Rao said 1.1 million houses flew flags atop their homes on Wednesday. The party has regularly posted videos and pictures of well-attended marches of party supporters, to tell the electorate that they should look at the party's strength on the ground, and not social media.

Mocking at the Karnataka unit, Chief Minister today called Prime Minister and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath "North Indian imports" in the May 12 election campaign and said it had no leaders in the state. With the PM slated to address 15 to 20 public rallies from May 1, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to address two dozen rallies, the on Wednesday attempted to further discredit as a credible challenger to

It has learnt from the experiences of Delhi, Bihar and Punjab elections, where strong local leaders neutralized Modi’s impact. said BJP's chief ministerial candidate had been reduced to a "dummy." He tweeted: “Karnataka by waiting for North Indian imports like PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath is admitting they have no leaders in the state. They have reduced their CM face @BSYBJP to a dummy."

He said the Prime Minister may come and go, but in Karnataka it is a battle between him and Yeddyurappa, and the knows who is winning in the May 12 Assembly polls.

The said Siddaramaiah’s attempt to divide North and South India is "disgusting" and the party understands the CM’s anxiety of being "rejected" by his constituents. Alluding to Sonia Gandhi, the asked what he had to say about occupants of 10, Janpath, when he is calling Modi and Adityanath North Indian imports.