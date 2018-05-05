Karnataka election: Modi alleges Congress-JD(S) secret alliance; 10 updates

has seen some vigorous campaigning by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the past few days. On Saturday, Prime Minister will address four public rallies in poll bound-Karnataka. As part of his campaign blitzkrieg, the prime minister will address election rallies in Gadag, Shivamogga and Mangaluru. He has already completed a rally in Tumakuru, where he alleged the Congress and H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) were into a covert alliance. Modi said, "people of Karnataka need to know the Congress-JD(S) alliance. They pretend to fight in parts of Karnataka but in Bengaluru the JD(S) has supported a Congress mayor, who is sitting in office". BJP, which is looking to wrest control of the state from the Congress, might increase Modi's election rallies to 21 from 15.

After addressing today's rallies, Modi is scheduled to stay back in Mangaluru tonight and take up campaigning again tomorrow in Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamkhandi and Hubballi.



Karnataka BJP president and the party's chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa, will accompany the prime minister to some of the rallies.

In addition, BJP's national president Amit Shah is also scheduled to lead road shows in Mysuru district on Saturday, while Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing four public rallies in Kalaburagi district.

Here are the top 10 developments around rallies being addressed by top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly election 2018, to be held on May 12:

1. Modi alleges covert Congress-JDS alliance: Modi said on Saturday H D Deve Gowda's party was "protecting" the Congress. Addressing an election rally here, Modi alleged that the Congress, for years, spoke about poverty eradication only to garner votes, while neglecting farmers and the poor.

"Poll surveys, political pundits...everyone is saying the JD(S) cannot defeat Congress. They cannot form government. If anyone can change the government in Karnataka, it is the BJP.

"If anyone is protecting the Congress, it is the JD(S)... Congress and JD(S) have a secret understanding...an understanding behind the curtains," Modi, who lavished praise on JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda only a few days ago before training his guns on him, said.



2. Siddaramaiah questions PM over corruption cases against the leaders of his party: In response to Modi's jibe on Karnataka's 'seedha-rupaiah sarkar', Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Dear PM, I am glad you have made corruption an issue in this Election because that is your weakest point.You are making baseless allegations of corruption about our Govt."

"Can you speak for 5 mins on the ethics of using the Reddy Brothers to win an election? Making someone who has 23 cases of corruption, cheating, forgery your CM candidate. When will you speak of your top 11 leaders facing corruption cases? Awaiting your answer," the tweet further read.



Dear PM @narendramodi avare, I am glad you have made corruption an issue in this Election because that is your weakest point.



You are making baseless allegations of corruption about our Govt.



Can you speak for 5 minutes on the ethics of using the Reddy Bros' to win an election?

Dear Modi ji,



You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here's a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka.



You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don't match your words. Here's a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka.

It plays like an episode of "Karnataka's Most Wanted".

3. Change in Modi's schedule: According to reports, BJP may increase Modi's election rallies to 21 from 15. As opposed to earlier schedule, PM Modi may also address three public meetings each on May 6 and May 9. Karnataka BJP president and party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa will accompany the Prime Minister in some of the rallies.

Congress says PM insulted people of Karnataka, must apologise: Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the Prime Minister had heaped a "special insult" on Bengaluru and its citizens by calling it a "city of sins" and "city of garbage". "He (Modi) has insulted the people of Karnataka, insulted its entrepreneurs, IT technologists by labelling the city, which is known as India's Silicon Valley, as 'valley of sin'.

"A city and a state which symbolises development, aspirations, youth, opportunities, has been reduced to city of sins. This is a special insult that the Prime Minister has heaped upon Bengaluru and people of Karnataka," he said.''



PM will be addressing 21 rallies in Karnataka, 3 of those were held on May 1. He will address 3 more today in Kalaburagi, Ballari & Bengaluru

4. Karnataka polls BJP's doorway to south India, says Shah: "Winning Karnataka elections is very important to us, as it is our doorway to the south of India," Shah said at the day-long "Karnataka Now Conclave 2018", organised here by Times Now news channel.

The BJP came to power on its own for the first time in Karnataka in 2008, but lost out to the ruling Congress after five years in the May 2013 assembly election.

Shah said that people's response to his campaign across the state over the past few months has shown that the masses are against the ruling Congress.



5. Adityanath accuses Siddaramaiah of backing jihadis: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah stating that the latter is supporting the growth of Jihadi elements in the state. "Siddaramaiah's government is letting Jihadi elements in the state grow. Be it Uttar Pradesh or Karnataka, terrorism should not have space in our country," Adityanath said while addressing an election rally in Bagalkot district.

Later Siddaramaiah took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for not being available at a time when his state had been hit by a massive thunderstorm which claimed over 70 lives.

"At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon and attend to his work there," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

6. Rahul Gandhi rates BJP, Modi's manifesto 1/5: BJP poll manifesto for Karnataka was a “poorly crafted fantasy” built around a weak plot that has nothing unique to offer voters, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

The 47-year-old leader, who is in the eighth leg of his ‘Jana Ashirwada Yatre’, covered Bidar, Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts in the election-bound state and launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his politics was divisive and aimed at spreading hate. “If you have read the Congress manifesto, don’t waste your time on this one,” Gandhi tweeted about the BJP manifesto and gave it a rating of one out of five.





7. SC bars BJP’s Janardhana Reddy from campaigning in Ballari: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed BJP leader G Janardhana Reddy's plea to be allowed to go to Ballari and campaign for his brother, who is a candidate in the Karnataka Assembly election, according to news agencies. The apex court said it did not find any merit in the plea. Supreme Court dismissed the plea of BJP leader G Janardhan Reddy for letting him go to Bellary to campaign for his brother, who is a candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. SC did not find any merit in the plea & dismissed it.





8. Siddaramaiah asks Modi to cut down on rhetoric: Dubbing as "tokenism" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talk of women empowerment, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asked him to cut down on rhetoric and focus on action. In a series of tweets, the chief minister listed out initiatives of his government for the welfare of women.

"Tokenism Modi ji. Real empowerment comes from real policies. Yesterday you ridiculed a candle light march to protest against defenders of child rapists in Kathua & today you pretend to care for Mahila Shakti," he said in a tweet.

9. Modi supporters seek divine help for BJP: Modi's supporters are offering potted tulsi plants at a famous shrine here, seeking divine help for the BJP to unseat the Congress in Karnataka. Forty-five-year-old devotee Keshavacharya travelled all the way from Shiruru village, 22 km from Udupi, to pray at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna temple for Modi and his party's success in the crucial May 12 Assembly polls. Before standing in a long queue at the shrine with a potted tulsi plant, Keshavacharya said he had taken personal care to grow it. At least one lakh tulsi plants are offered by devotees on a daily basis at the temple with a desire to get their personal wishes fulfilled. "I decided to offer it (tulsi plant) at the temple for Modi's success," he said.

Two other devotees Govind and Kumaraswami echoed similar views.

10. The schedule: Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 and 2,655 candidates, including 219 women, are in the poll fray for securing 224 seats up. The results will be declared on May 15. Data provided by the Chief Electoral Office in Karnataka has indicated that the BJP will contest all 224 seats, while the Congress will contest 222 seats. The H.D. Devegowda-led Janata Dal-Secular will contest on 201 seats.