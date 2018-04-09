JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 » News

Siddaramaiah 'front-runner' for CM's post; Cong will return in Karnataka
Business Standard

Karnataka election: BJP's 2nd poll list likely on Apr 11, says Yeddyurappa

BJP had announced the first list of 72 candidates last night with names of Yeddyurappa and other party veterans like Jagadish Shettar and K S Eswarappa figuring in it

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa speaks to media after CBI court cleared all charges against him, in Bengaluru
BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa

The BJP's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa on Monday said the second list of party candidates for the May 12 assembly election in the state was likely to be announced on April 11.

The former chief minister also announced that he wouldfile his nomination from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district on April 19.

"We have announced a list of 72 candidates last night,day-after-tomorrow another list of 65-70 candidates will bereleased. Later, in the days to come remaining candidates list will be announced," he told reporters here.

BJP had announced the first list of 72 candidates last night with names of Yeddyurappa and other party veterans like Jagadish Shettar and K S Eswarappa figuring in it.

They will be contesting from Shikaripura, Hubli Dharwad Central and Shivamogga Assembly seats, respectively.

Meanwhile, there are reports of discontent among aspirants who did not get the tickets, from different parts of the state.

Stating that such voices of discontent are commonin all parties during ticket distribution, Yeddyurappa said he would talk to all those who are dissatisfied.

"We will try to convince them by assuring them of suitable opportunity when our government comes to power," he said.

BJP has announced Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate, with a target of winning 150 out of 224 assembly seats and coming back to power after a gap of five years.
First Published: Mon, April 09 2018. 18:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements