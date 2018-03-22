Karnataka Water Resources Minister M B Patil today claimed the phones used by him and his family members are being tapped and feared there would be Income Tax raids against him before the model code of conduct for the 2018 comes into force.

"My phone is being tapped. Not only mine, also that of my son, mywife, people around me, my organizations. The phones of 10 to 12 people around me were tapped" Patil claimed.

He told reporters at Vijayapura in North Karnataka that he received this information yesterday and this morning.

"Anytime before the model code of conduct comes into force, there will be an IT raid againstme within eight to 10 days," he claimed.

He added that he had information on the IT raidfrom "very reliable" officials.

"Preparations areon for an IT raid on me. Let them do it," he said.

Patil had made similar claims following IT raids on properties linked to Karnataka Power Minister D K Shivakumar last year.

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had in January accused the BJP-led government at the Centre oftapping the phones of Congress leaders in the state.

