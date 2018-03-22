JUST IN
Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 dates, results and opinion polls
Karnataka Elections: Cabinet nod to ST status to 2 communities in Karnataka

The Karnataka government had recommended the two's inclusion as synonyms of 'Nayaka' appearing at SI. No. 38 in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Modi in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by BJP leaders during the completion of Parivartan Yatra rally in Bengaluru. Flie Photo: PTI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the inclusion of the communities 'Parivara' and 'Talawara' in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Karnataka.

"This will fulfil the long term demand of 'Parivara' and Talawara' communities for granting Scheduled Tribes status in Karnataka," said an official statement, adding that members of these communities will now be eligible to get the ST certificate from the state and be eligible for all benefits meant for the ST in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 22 2018. 08:46 IST

