Karnataka govt formation: Kumaraswamy to meet Sonia, Rahul Gandhi today

Ahead of his swearing-in as the Karnataka chief minister, leader H D will meet leaders and in Delhi on Monday to discuss the modalities of government formation.

Clarifying that no discussion has taken place so far on the allocation of ministerial berths, termed reports on the power-sharing formula of 30 months each between the parties as "bogus".

"I'm visiting New Delhi tomorrow... I will meet President and the party's senior leader Sonia Gandhi," he told reporters here.

Based on the outcome of discussions with them, a decision will be taken on the number of and MLAs who will become ministers, added.

B S had on Saturday stepped down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the state assembly as the BJP fell short of numbers, following which Kumaraswamy met Governor Vajubhai Vala, and said he had been invited to form the government.

The May 12 Karnataka assembly polls threw up a hung assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats.

While making it clear that there have been no discussions yet on the portfolio allocation, Kumaraswamy requested the media not to create confusion among the public and MLAs with such "speculative" reports.

He also asserted that within 24 hours of taking oath, he would prove the majority on the floor of the House.

"Mostly on Wednesday there will be oath-taking ceremony after that on Thursday we will complete the process of Speaker's election and trust vote," he added.

After meeting the governor, Kumaraswamy had on Saturday said the swearing-in ceremony would take place tentatively between 12 noon and 1.50 pm at Kanteerava stadium on May 21.

But, later he announced that the event would be held on May 23 as May 21 happens to be the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The venue of the swearing-in is also likely to be changed, with party sources now saying it is likely to take place at Vidhana Soudha (the seat of the state legislature).

However, Kumaraswamy said he had spoken to the Chief Secretary and other senior officials about it and they would take a call on the venue.

Kumaraswamy today met his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence and later visited the hotel where MLAs are camping and held a meeting with them.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) leader is scheduled to visit a temple at Srirangam in neighbouring Tamil Nadu today.

Asked about reports on power-sharing formula of 30 months each that is being worked out with the Congress, Kumaraswamy said, "No such talks have taken place."

On reports about parleys with Congress leaders regarding elections in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagar assembly constituencies, Kumarasamy described it as "bogus".

"It is a bogus news... No such discussions have taken place. Wining Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagara is a necessity. Till now, no such discussions have happened," he said.

While polling was deferred in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency over allegations of electoral malpractice, election to Jayanagar seat was countermanded following the death of the BJP candidate.

Andhra CM likely to attend Kumaraswamy's oath ceremony

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president, Chandrababu Naidu is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of H.

D. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Naidu on Sunday discussed this in a teleconference with the TDP ministers.

The ministers unanimously suggested that he should attend JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister - designate Kumaraswamy's oath ceremony, scheduled on May 23, as he personally invited him.

Ministers also advised Naidu that this event will help him to keep a cordial relation with Kumaraswamy's father and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda.

Attending the swearing-in ceremony can send a right signal to the nation, said the ministers.

According to reports, Chief Minister responded positively.

Cong-JD(S) tie-up is alliance of selfishness: BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur

The Congress-JD(S) tie-up in Karnataka to form government is an alliance of "selfishness" that will not last long, senior BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur said today.

The Congress and the JD(S) used "low-level" tricks and divided people on caste lines in the Karnataka polls, but it failed to prevent the BJP from emerging as the largest party in the state, said Mathur, a BJP national vice-president.

"The alliance to form government in Karnataka is an alliance of selfishness, which can not last long," he said here.

Mathur said that the BJP could not prove majority in Karnataka, but the people's mandate was with his party.

The Congress is scared of the BJP's strength, and therefore, they are forming alliances, he said.

Kumaraswamy hits back at Rajinikanth for comments on Cauvery issue

Joining issue with actor Rajinikanth over his comments on release of Cauvery water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday invited him to come to the state and see the situation for himself, after which he would change his stand.

"If there is water in Karnataka it is possible for us to give them water. I request Rajinikanth, please come and see the situation in our dams, what has happened to our farmers. After seeing that, if you (Rajinikanth) still want water, let's discuss," Kumaraswamy said.

He was responding to a question about the reported statement by the actor-politician in Chennai asking the new government in Karnataka to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery river water as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict.

"... on seeing the situation here, I think he (Rajinikanth) will change his stand," the JD(S) leader told reporters here.

Kumaraswamy is all set to take over as the Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23.

As the leader of Congress-JD(S) joint legislature party, he was yesterday invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government, following the fall of three-day-old BJP government with the resignation of B S as Chief Minister.