Cong-JD(S) invited to form Karnataka govt, given 15 days to prove majority

Hours after B S Yeddyurappa resigned from his post as chief minister of Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday met Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form the state government in alliance with the Congress. After his meeting with Vala this evening, Kumaraswamy said he would take oath as chief minister on Monday, according to media reports. "The swearing-in of new government will take place on May 21," said Kumaraswamy. The Congress-JD(S) combine was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the Karnataka government and given 15 days to prove majority. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa resigned from his post ahead of the floor test in the state Assembly. In an emotional speech in the House, Yeddyurappa said, "I will lose nothing if I lose power; my life is for the people." He added, "If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise." He then said that he would resign as the chief minister of Karnataka. He submitted his resignation to the governor soon after the Assembly session. A while later, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at 7.30 pm on Saturday to stake claim to form government. Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only abetting the corruption, but is corruption himself. Addressing the media, Gandhi said, "You have seen openly how the PM directly authorized purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, so the idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie, he is corruption." The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered live telecast of the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly where Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has to prove his majority. The floor test is scheduled for 4 pm. "Live broadcast of floor test will be the best possible way to ensure transparency in the proceedings," a bench comprising justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan said. The bench also made it clear that no other item in the agenda shall be taken up during the trust vote. The bench said secretary of the Legislative Assembly will record the proceedings of the House. Meanwhile, two Karnataka Congress MLAs, who had been missing for the past few days, have been located at a Bengaluru hotel with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA G Somasekhar Reddy, according to sources. Earlier on Saturday, ahead of the crucial floor test, the two MLAs - Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil - did not appear in the state assembly to administer the oath. It said that several local channels will be provided the live feed of the proceedings so that they can also be in a position to telecast simultaneously. The bench termed as "fair" the suggestion of Karnataka governor's counsel that the floor test be telecast live. The bench passed the order after recording the statement of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Karnataka government and Governor Vajubhai Vala. After the ASG's statement, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Congress-JD(S) combine, which had last night filed a petition challenging the appointment of BJP MLA K G Bopaiah as by the governor for conducting the floor test, did not press for the prayers. Ever since BS Yeddyurappa was invited to form the government in the state, which saw a high-pitched poll campaign, the Congress has been protesting the governor's decision. As the election results were announced on Tuesday, the Congress stitched an alliance with the JD(S) and approached Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government. However, the governor invited the BJP which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. SC hearing against Karnataka pro-tem Speaker; highlights * Supreme Court rejects Congress-JD(S) plea challenging appointment of pro-tem speaker KG Bopaiah, he will continue to be pro-tem speaker. * Supreme Court says 'Live broadcast of floor test would be the best way to ensure transparency of proceedings.' * Kapil Sibal says, 'Long standing convention has been broken after the appointment of Bopaiah', adds 'Even SC has ratified this practice in two judgments'. * Kapil Sibal says 'The individual appointed must be the senior most member of the House which is a convention in the Parliament also.' * Justice SA Bobde says 'There've been instances where senior most MLA wasn't appointed as Kapil Sibal replies ' has different history. His decision of disqualification was set aside by this Court earlier.' ALSO READ: Karnataka govt formation LIVE: Headcount, no voice vote in floor test today Here are the top ten developments around the BJP versus Congress-JD(S) tussle over government formation in Karnataka: 1.

Governor invites JD(S)-Congress alliance to form govt: Governor Vala invited Congress-JD(S) combine and gave it 15 days to prove majority. Moreover, Kumaraswamy has invited Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, BSP chief Mayawati for the swearing-in ceremony. 2. Kumaraswamy to meet Guv Vala shortly, stake claim: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at 7.30 pm on Saturday to stake claim to form government. Kumaraswamy further said that he has invited Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, BSP chief Mayawati for the swearing-in ceremony. 3. B S Yeddyurappa submits resignation: Soon after resigning on the floor of the House, B S Yeddyurappa submitted his resignation to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala. 4. Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa resigns as Chief Minister:After delivering an enotional speech at the Karnata State Assmebly, Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa resigns as Chief Minister. He Reaches Raj Bhavan after resigning as Chief Minister of Karnataka. In an emotional speech in the House, Yeddyurappa said, "I will lose nothing if I lose power; my life is for the people." He added, "If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise." He then said that he would resign as the chief minister of Karnataka. Yeddyurappa had ealier moved the motion seeking a vote of confidence of the Karnataka Assembly in his government. 5. The PM is corruption, alleges Rahul Gandhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only abetting the corruption, but is corruption himself. Addressing the media, Gandhi said, "You have seen openly how the PM directly authorized purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, so the idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie, he is corruption," reported ANI. He said that this is a lesson to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah that the Indian institutions are bigger. "The country has shown the BJP, PM Narendra Modi and murder-accused Amit Shah that the institutions of the country are bigger than their moneybags," Gandhi said. Gandhi thanked the Opposition for standing together and defeating the BJP. 6. Live telecast will bring fairness to floor test: Singhvi Senior counsel and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing in the Supreme Court for the Congress and the JD-S, said on Saturday that the live telecast during floor test in the Karnataka Assembly will bring fairness to the trust vote. "The first and basic object of our application was to establish transparent norm for a trust vote and it will be ensured by releasing the live feed simultaneously in some local channels," Singhi added while addressing the media outisde the Supreme Court. 7. Two missing Congress MLAs located at a Bengaluru hotel: Two Karnataka Congress MLAs, who had been missing for the past few days, have been located at a Bengaluru hotel with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA G Somasekhar Reddy, according to sources. Earlier on Saturday, ahead of the crucial floor test, the two MLAs - Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil - did not appear in the state assembly to administer the oath. The security has been tightened outside Goldfinch Hotel in Bengaluru where the two Congress MLAs have been located.