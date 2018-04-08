Karnataka water disputes with Tamil Nadu, Goa boil or simmer under surface

The might hope that the government’s decision to grant a “minority” status to the and Veerashaiva- castes will impact the BJP’s tactic to consolidate the state’s Hindus by dimming the caste fault lines. The (BJP) might persist in using issues like the advocacy of militant vegetarianism and “nationalism” to answer the caste challenge.

Beneath the political potency that such factious subjects have, is grappling with more serious state-related matters that impinge as much upon the Centre’s ability to adjudicate fairly and seek resolution.

One of the issues is a perennial one, involving the distribution of the waters from the rivers flowing through and its neighbours. The issue works up emotions to the same degree as a communal one might and sets off conflicts between local communities. If the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between and — dating back to 1892 between the erstwhile Madras Presidency under the British Raj and the princely state — has exploded again into a war, the discord between and over dividing the water of the Mahadayi river simmers under the surface. The altercation might have blown up before the Assembly elections, had Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar not been out of action. Parrikar is away in the US for medical treatment.

Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, the (DMK), called a “bandh” on April 6 to protest a Supreme Court ruling on Cauvery and the Centre’s “inability” to work for an amicable resolution despite being directed by the apex court to seek one. To retaliate, activist Vatal Nagaraj has announced a shutdown on April 12 to force the Centre not to “succumb” to the DMK’s pressure for setting up the Nagaraj is not a peasant leader in the mould of legends like K S Puttamaiah and Professor M D Nanjundaswamy because he is used to flagging issues that play on popular emotions and could fuel the rhetoric used by political parties. Cauvery is one of them because in 2017 Nagaraj protested against comments made by Sathyaraj, a Tamil film actor, during a Cauvery agitation spearheaded by the Actors’ Association.

On February 16 this year, the Supreme Court tweaked the 2007 verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (set up in 1990) and increased Karnataka’s share at Tamil Nadu’s expense. The court also directed the Centre to formulate a scheme for apportioning water between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry but the Narendra Modi government sought a three-month extension, citing the Assembly elections as the reason. If and when it comes to the crunch, the political belief is that the will likely tilt towards Karnataka, where its political investments far exceed those in

The 765-km-long Cauvery originates in Karnataka’s Kodagu district and flows through Hassan, Mandya and in the Old Mysuru region before entering Old Mysuru has the lion’s share of 65 Assembly seats (out of the 224) and has traditionally seen a direct fight between the and the Janata Dal (Secular). The just about exists in 10 seats.

Although it has featured less in the public domain, the Goa- fracas over portioning out the Mahadayi waters has proved as intractable as Cauvery. The dispute, when it began in July 1980, was confined to the Malaprabha command area. Called the Naragund rebellion, the area’s farmers revolted against the then chief minister R Gundu Rao’s decision to collect a betterment levy without providing water from the Mahadayi.

was irked by Karnataka’s move to design and construct dams, canals and barrages that would route the Mahadayi waters to the and water the parched districts of Bagalkot, Gadag, Dharwad and Belgaum in “Bombay” Karnataka, bordering Maharashtra, to the north-west.

Goa’s contentions were that its population was dependent on the river’s natural course, diversion would impair the fragile ecosystem and deprive the state of the quantum of required water. Karnataka’s point was since “allowed” the surplus water to flow into the sea, it should be channelled into the deficit

Eventually, the Supreme Court stayed the construction of dams and canals by and set up a water dispute tribunal that sought in 2010. accused of being a bully.

The found itself between a rock and a hard resting place. Soon after the formed a government in in 2017, the party president, Amit Shah, asked Parrikar and CM candidate to “settle” the matter. Parrikar did not meet Yeddyurappa but in deference to Shah’s directive he wrote a missive in which he stated that was willing to release the Mahadayi water as long as it was used only for drinking in the drought-prone areas and not for irrigation.

As Yeddyurappa flaunted Parrikar’s letter as a “resolution”, CM asked on whose authority had Yeddyurappa “acted” and whether he was the country’s prime minister. Nothing more was heard of the Mahadayi issue but the leaders and workers of “Bombay” have pressured the party to articulate their stand, failing which they may have a hard time answering people’s questions.





MLAs: The 2013 assembly elections



Caste Contested Won Lingayat 44 29 Vokkaliga 44 19 Backward class 52 28 Muslim 19 9 Christian 2 2 Jain 3 2 Schedule Caste 36 17 Schedule Tribe 17 11