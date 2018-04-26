JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 » News

Karnataka: Congress winning Twitter battle, but can't match BJP on WhatsApp
Business Standard

Karnataka polls 2018: PM Modi to meet all BJP poll candidates today

Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections 2018, PM Modi will interact with Karnataka BJP party to provide guidance to senior party leaders MPs, and MLAs. Find latest updates on Karnataka polls 2018

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

BJP Karnataka polls 2018
BJP supporters hold up a placard of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after party's victory in Northeast Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with the Karnataka faction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday morning.

The Prime Minister will be interacting with all the candidates, office bearers, elected representatives and party workers in poll-bound Karnataka via the Namo app.

Prime Minister Modi, during his interaction, will encourage the party workers engaged in the Assembly poll campaign in the state, and also provide guidance to senior party leaders, MPs, and MLAs.

As Karnataka is set to go to polls, Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Udupi on May 1, where he will be visiting Shri Krishna Mutt, and will later address a massive public rally.

On a related note, Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.
First Published: Thu, April 26 2018. 08:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements