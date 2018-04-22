Karnataka polls: Cong is 'totally united' to fight against BJP, says Moily

Senior M has dismissed talk of infighting within the party over the selection of candidates in saying the state leadership is "totally united" in the battle against the in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Moily, a former Union minister and an from the state, also hailed and said he had brought political, social and economic stability to the state.

In an interview to, the former brushed aside protests across parts of by supporters of ticket seekers who had failed to make it to the list.

"They (ticket-seekers) have strong aspirations that is why for the time being they will do it (protest), but ultimately they will realise..., Moily, 78, said.

The demonstrations indicated that the was going to retain power in the state, Moily asserted.

This (the protest) is more because people know very well that is going to come back to power," he said.

Asked if infighting could hamper Congress's chances in the Assembly polls, he said was the only in recent times to have provided a stable government for five years.

"There was no internal fight during these five years and there will not be an internal fight in the future also, he said.

The two-time from Chikballapur also asserted that the party's state leadership was "totally united".

had earlier suggested party veterans from the state such as Moily, and KPCC chief G Parameshwara were in favour of giving tickets to long-time party workers instead of those who had switched sides.

However, the seems to have had his way in the selection of candidates, with many party hoppers being given tickets.

The ruling in has announced a list of 218 candidates and is in the process of finalising the names for the remaining six constituencies.

In an angry backlash after the announced its candidates, sections of workers staged protests at several places.

Moily dismissed the protests as "very selective cases".

"In every constituency there are three or four very good aspirants, excellent workers, excellent leaders. This is a good trend for the party. We don't consider it to be a liability, he said.

Moily had stated last month that his son would not contest the Assembly elections for the "sake of the unity" of the ruling party.

His announcement had come after he was embroiled in a controversy when he tweeted about "money in politics" in the selection of candidates for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, landing the party in a spot. He later deleted the tweet.

"We have disowned the tweet," he had said.

Moily, who heads a 15-member panel formed to draft the party's manifesto for the polls, said he has presented the draft to the chief minister, the KPCC and also K C Venugopal, in-charge of

He said after the draft goes through the process of final approvals, it would be released soon.

The senior also stressed the would get a comfortable majority in the polls and its victory would signal the fall of the government in 2019.

Moily said there was no anti-incumbency factor in as the government had fulfilled all its promises, but the sentiment would run against Modi at the Centre.

"Finance has been collapsing because of the half-baked GST law, demonetisation and also the handling of banks. All these factors will go against them not only in the 2019 election, but wherever elections are going to be held in the states," said Moily, who is also the of the Parliamentary Standing

Asked if there was a need for a grand alliance to take the on in the 2019 general election, Moily said in order to beat communal elements such as the there was a need for nationalist and secular forces to come together.

He, however, added that there was no substitute for the party as the of a grand alliance.

Praising Rahul Gandhi, Moily said the had now "definitely proved that he is more than a match for Narendra Modi".

"This is a fact which I think the rest of the political parties will also realise," he said.

Elections to the 224-member Assembly are to be held on May 12.