Karnataka polls: Will give in writing that BJP will win, says Yeddyurappa

BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate B S on Sunday said he will "give it in writing that the saffron party would win the Karnataka Assembly elections with an absolute majority and get 125 to 130 seats.

He claimed that there is a strong wave in BJP's favour.

"I have been in Karnataka politics for long... I will give it in writing. is winning with an absolute majority the Karnataka elections. You can verify it once the results are out," he told reporters here.

said his calculations had never gone wrong in his political career and he expected the to win 125 to 130 seats.

"We expect to win 125-130 seats. will not cross 70 and JDS not cross 24-25. These are my figures. My calculations have never gone wrong in my political career," he said.

claimed there was a strong wave in BJP's favour and public ire against Chief Minister and the

To a query, Yeddyurappa said there was no possibility of a hung Assembly.

"The knows it is going to lose. There is no question of a hung Assembly. I am confident that will form the government," he said.

Asked to react on Siddaramaiah's "mentally disturbed" comment about him, Yeddyurappa said the chief minister was saying such things because he knows he would lose both and Badami seats from where he is contesting.

had called Yeddyurappa "mentally disturbed" when asked to respond to BJP's chief ministerial candidate's statement that he would form the government on May 17.

Asked about the possible formation of a BJP government in the state, Yeddyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders are confident that the party would win with an absolute majority.

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is in touch with me and (BJP president) Everybody is confident of winning with an absolute majority. We are 100 per cent sure of forming the government on May 17," he said.