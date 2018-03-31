Lingayat minority status to 'polarise votes', BJP stance after polls: Shah

(BJP) chief on Saturday called the decision of the government to give minority status to community as a strategy to 'polarise votes'.

Addressing the media here, the chief termed the step as a part of plan chalked out to stop their chief ministerial candidate B. S. from becoming the chief minister.

"This is a strategy to stop Ji from becoming chief minister. They (Siddaramaiah government) want to polarise votes but the community is aware of it. will make its stance clear after polls," Shah said.

Shah said the Congress has become a 'symbol of corruption' and added that the people of have made up their mind to change Siddaramaiah government.

The elections to the 224- Assembly will be held on May 12, while the counting of votes will take place on May 15.