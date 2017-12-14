Low turnout, high drama in second phase of Gujarat elections

Voting for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly election that caught the nation's frenzy concluded on Thursday with the state witnessing an total turnout of 68.70 per cent (initial estimates), as declared by the (EC). Given the combined average turnout of 73.5 per cent for both north and central regions for the second phase in previous elections in 2012, this year has seen a lower turnout.

Of the roughly 22.2 million registered voters for 93 out of 182 assembly constituencies, over 15.25 million turned up to vote in the second phase. From among a total of 851 candidates in the fray in the second phase, fielded 93 while fielded 91. However, as against 424 candidates for 89 seats in the first phase, the second phase will see 350 independents contest for 93 seats.

Compared to Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions, which largely comprised agrarian areas in the first phase of Gujarat polls, the second phase had shifted to major urban areas.

The second phase polling took place in 14 districts including major urban areas of Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, apart from Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana and Sabarkantha, among others. Among these, while Sabarkantha district in North Gujarat registered the highest turnout of 77 per cent, the tribal district of Dahod posted the lowest at 60 per cent.

It needs to be mentioned here that the second phase polling comprised roughly 54 areas considered as rural while rest 39 are believed to be urban areas. Among the urban areas, while saw a turnout of 63 per cent, Gandhinagar and posted 65 per cent and 73 per cent, respectively.

While the turnout for North and Central Gujarat regions this time ended up at 71.6 per cent and 67.8 per cent respectively, the second phase turnout in previous elections in 2012 saw north Gujarat peg 75 per cent and central Gujarat at 72 per cent, resulting in a combined average turnout of 73.5 per cent for the two regions.

National President Amit Shah, his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah show the victory sign after casting their votes during second phase of assembly election in Photo: PTI



Apparently, in 2012, had won 16 out of 33 seats in North Gujarat, 24 out of 43 in Central Gujarat and 15 out of 19 in Congress, on the other hand, had managed 17 seats each in North or Central Gujarat regions and 4 in In terms of voter turnout, Sabarkantha had seen the highest at 76.69 per cent among the districts in the second phase of polls in 2012, while had seen the lowest.

Analysts felt that has an edge over when it comes to organisational capabilities. "The Modi charisma still works. Plus the the organisational edifice that the has, be it booth management or mobilising cadres, it gives an edge to the party." Joshi said.

The second phase polling, however, was quite eventful with stray incidents of violence being reported in and Mehsana districts, apart from alleging a violation of code of conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging in a road rally after casting his vote in the Ranip booth of

Earlier in the day, Modi cast his vote at booth number 115 in Ranip locality of in A huge crowd had already gathered at the spot since morning to catch a glimpse of the PM; they welcomed the Prime Minister with chants of 'Modi-Modi'. Modi, who stood in a queue and waited for his turn to vote, walked a certain distance (showing his inked finger to the crowd) amidst huge cheer. He later stood on the foot-board of his car and waved at the crowd.



Further, polling also had to be halted briefly due to technical snag in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at several polling stations in districts of Banaskantha, and Aravalli in the initial hours of polling. The also received complaints of being connected to external devices via bluetooth from five places including Patan, Kheda, Meshsana districts, Ghatlodia in and Godhra in Panchmahal during the second phase of voting.

The EC, however, clarified during the day that after enquiry it was found that there was 'no substance' in the complaints. The also said that there were reports of and malfunctioning at some places in Aravali and Panchmahal districts.

On the other hand, stray incidents of group clashes and arson were reported during the second phase polling, thereby resulting in halting or delay in voting in certain booths. Savli area in district witnessed arson in shops and vehicles by certain miscreants coupled with clashes between groups, while Visnagar region in Mehsana district saw stone pelting among groups, with as many as 10 being injured. Police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton charge, thereby affecting polling in these areas.



