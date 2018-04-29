Modi, Adityanath campaigning will have no impact in Karnataka: Deve Gowda

In the midst of battle, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda is unwilling to give away any indications of his post-poll gameplan if the state has a hung assembly. He tells Archis Mohan that has run a corrupt government and that JD(S)will do well, despite the fact that its starved of funds.

JD (S) is being accused by the of being BJP’s ‘B’ team.

They (the Congress) are saying it out of frustration, but it doesn’t bother me. Take the example of Varuna assembly constituency (from where Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra is contesting). The BJP’s national leadership asked Yeddyurappa’s son to not contest from the seat. Subsequently, all the local workers joined the Congress, not the JD (S). Now, there is no challenge to Siddaramaiah’s son.

The is trying to create this impression to scare the Muslims and minorities from voting for the JD (S). They have spread the propaganda in some places that voting for JD(S) is voting for But we are working hard to dispel this.

Opinion polls have forecasted a hung assembly? You would need to align either with the or post-poll.

The Shiv Sena is upset. The Telugu Desam Party has come out of NDA. Kumaraswamy had suffered when he joined the All kinds of regional parties are suffering either at the hands of the or the I have also suffered (by aligning/supporting the Congress).

With this bitter experience, we don’t want to have one more bad experience.

What would be the impact of Prime Minister and UP CM Yogi Adityanath campaigning?

Answer: In the last four years, the euphoria created by our great leader isn’t the same now. He doesn’t enjoy the same popularity. So, don’t harp on this.

What is your assessment of the election?

The Karnataka assembly has 224-seats. In old Mysore, there are 108-seats, while Hyderabad Karnataka has 52. In southern Karnataka we will get 80 per cent of the votes, while in Hyderabad Karnataka we would win 20-22-seats. Our position is good.

You may ask how? In 2013, I was bedridden and (HD) Kumaraswamy our only star campaigner. We lost 48 constituencies by margins of less than a couple of thousand votes. This time I am there. The party has also aligned with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party. It is contesting 20-seats, and help us win seats that we lost by small margins. It may also win a couple of seats.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu have asked Telugu people living in Karnataka to vote for my party. My friend (AIMIM’s) Asaduddin Owaisi has also announced his support, and he will also campaign. We will do well and form the government.

But it would seem there is no anti-incumbency against the government? The social welfare schemes are being praised.

It is one of the worst governments I have seen. There is widespread pilferage, nearly 60 to 70 per cent, in these schemes. Once the scheme is launched, spoils are shared. These schemes have turned out to be useless.

Law and order is bad. There have been daylight murders. Senior citizens have been murdered.

Are you saying the chief minister is weak?

I don’t think he is weak. He has allowed all this to favour his followers. Even his ministers have been unable to stop him – ‘yatha raja, tatha praja’.

How do you compare government to that of Yeddyurappa-led government?

Yeddyurpapa made some mistakes. He went to jail. But is not as shrewd as Before he started his loot, demolished the Lokayukta and made it toothless. He constituted an anti-corruption bureau, which is headed by the CM.

started his tenure with corruption. Everybody remembers his ‘operation lotus’, where Rs 50 million to Rs 100 million were spent to purchase legislators. Seven of my own party’s legislators had crossed over.

But if and had given good administrations, people would not now be looking at Kumaraswamy. I do not say this because he is my son, but Kumaraswamy did good work during his 18-months as chief minister. He took on the mining mafia.

The and accuse of being a family run party.

Agreed. This wasn’t always so. I trusted people, but they backstabbed me. Then who do I trust?

Money is playing a big part in this election?

Today, I am unable to fund my party’s election campaign. We are starving. Believe me when I say we are starving, my candidates are starving. At times, I don’t get sleep. In some constituencies, people are helping us. This government has ruined everything in Karnataka. There is no administration, only money, money and money.