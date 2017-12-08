'Modi must suspend himself for remarks against Congress leaders'

The on Friday reiterated the "neech aadmi" remark by was wrong but also said Prime Minister Modi should "first suspend himself and President from the party for their objectionable remarks against leaders".

"Rahul Gandhi showed morality and suspended By the same standards, PM Modi will have to suspend himself (from the party)," said spokesperson Ajoy Kumar.

"For the kind of words he used against President Sonia Gandhi... jersy cow for Sonia, hybrid calf and aquarium fish for Rahul Gandhi (Vice President), 'khooni panja' for .. girlfriend worth Rs 50 crore for Sunanda Pushkar, bazaaru media for media persons, mentally challenged for a Dalit, 'Dehati aurat' for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh," Kumar added.

Kumar further said: " (BJP) President calls father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi 'Chatur Baniya'. Can there be more insulting remarks than these? This kind of objectionable remarks he makes."

"He should suspend himself first if he (Modi) has slightest of morality and he should also suspend Amit Shah," he added.

Pointing out remarks made by other leaders, the leader cited objectionable remark by Tarun Vijay about south Indians and V.K. Singh equating a Dalit child with a dog in Ghaziabad.

"This is the result of the morality PM Modi preaches," said Kumar.

He also said: "Whatever said is wrong and action has been taken against. But, has made even more objectionable remarks against leaders. The Prime Minister must reply."

"There is no place for such remarks in party," he added.