Modi to hold 7 'Vikas' rallies in Gujarat from today: Top 10 developments

Prime Minister Narendra is once again visiting his home state Gujarat on Sunday, three days after he addressed four campaign meetings for the (BJP) in the poll-bound state.



The two-phase Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18.



Here are the top 10 recent developments in the Gujarat campaign:

1) to address 7 public gatherings: For his two-day sojourn, the has organized seven public gatherings named as 'Vikas Rallies', to stress on the ruling BJP's development plank.

2) to visit Bharuch and Surendranagar: On Sunday, will be addressing three public meetings, at Bharuch in the morning, and later at Surendranagar.



Will be addressing rallies in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot today. @BJP4Gujarat — Narendra (@narendramodi) December 3, 2017

3) plans 100,000-strong rally: will be visiting the capital of Saurashtra, Rajkot, before his visit to Ahmedabad where he will inaugurate a hospital at the Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP). The wants to make this meeting a grand event and is planning a huge rally comprising more than 100,000 people. The administration and police have geared up for the event.



At 5 PM this evening, will inaugurate the Shree Jogi Swami Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad. The various efforts of the SGVP family towards serving society are commendable. — Narendra (@narendramodi) December 3, 2017

4) to hold public meetings again on Monday: On Monday, the Prime Minister will be holding public meetings at Dharampur in Valsad district and later at Bhavnagar. From there he will visit other Saurashtra places, Junagadh and Jamnagar.



5) to address 24 more meetings after December 6: He will also be visiting the state in three phases after December 6 where he will be addressing more than 24 meetings and rallies.

was in Gujarat on Wednesday, to campaign in Saurashtra region and south Gujarat.



6) Saffron party feeling a strong wave of opposition: The has been in power in the state since more than 22 years with the major share of that under the tenure of as Chief Minister. But after having ruled for more than two decades, the saffron party is feeling a strong wave of opposition in the form of various agitations from different sections of the society.

7) has been visiting the state every other day: A majority of these forces have joined hands with the opposition party and the more than two-decades reign seems to be on the downslide. That's the reason why Narendra Modi, despite his very busy schedule, has made Gujarat virtually his home since the last couple of months and has been visiting the state every other day.

Lately, the saffron party has felt that the young Patidar leader Hardik Patel has been gathering more people in his rallies and that even their star campaigner is not garnering the crowds he used to do in the state.





8) sees Rajkot rally as a prestige issue: According to sources, the is taking the Rajkot rally as a prestige issue and wants to make it a huge success. It can also be because the Saurashtra region has been opposing the more than any other region of Gujarat and from where the Patidar agitations have had immense support and success.



9) hits out at and BJP: Vice-President on Sunday accused PM of not providing basic necessities to the women of poll-bound Gujarat. (Read more here)

The vice-president took to Twitter and expressed his concern. In his tweet, Rahul took a dig at and the BJP-led state government for depriving Gujarati women of basic facilities like health care, education, and safety.





22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब



प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 5वाँ सवाल:



न सुरक्षा, न शिक्षा, न पोषण,

महिलाओं को मिला तो सिर्फ़ शोषण,

आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर और आशा,

सबको दी बस निराशा।



गुजरात की बहनों से किया सिर्फ़ वादा,

पूरा करने का कभी नहीं था इरादा। pic.twitter.com/yXvCRbxsXW — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 3, 2017 said, "No security, nutrition and education was provided to the women. The only thing which took place was their exploitation."





