Modi will gain nothing in Gujarat polls by deferring Winter Session: Rahul

Vice President on Saturday cornered Prime Minister Modi led (NDA) over of the

The Gandhi scion said, "Generally, every year session is held in November and the and the sit for one month to discuss issues. But, this year the and the will convene after elections."

The on Friday recommended that the of be held from December 15 to January 5, with 14 sittings of both Houses during the 21-day session.The has been targeting the for deferring the winters session for the sake of Assembly elections.

President on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi over the

Addressing the Working Committee meeting, Gandhi said, " in arrogance has cast dark shadow on India's Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging on flimsy grounds. The is mistaken if it thinks by locking temple of democracy; it'll escape constitutional accountability ahead of elections."

vice-president on Friday lashed out at the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over ' model' and termed it as ' Modi marketing model'.

The 14th Legislative Assembly election, 2017 is scheduled to be held on December 9, 2017 and December 14, 2017.

The is eyeing to dethrone the BJP led when the results of the assembly elections are announced on December 18. The last in was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)