Notice to Rahul withdrawn; EC justifying no action against Modi, asks Cong

After the (EC) withdrew its notice to over TV interviews, the Congress on Sunday night questioned whether it was a mere "ploy" to prevent their telecast or a justification for not taking any action against the prime minister.

The reaction came just after the poll panel withdrew the show cause notice to the newly-anointed Congress President for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, saying the provision under which it was issued is now under review.





If has withdrawn its notice issued to Sh. Rahul Gandhi, two bonafide questions must be asked-:

1. Was it a mere ploy to prevent TV channels from showing his interview? and

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The commission had on December 13 issued the show cause notice to for "prima facie" violating the provisions of the and the model code by giving interviews to TV channels in

The Congress had then made a representation before the commission demanding similar action against Prime Minister for holding an alleged roadshow on the day of polling, after casting his vote in The party had said the "roadshow" was a violation of the model code.

The commission also decided to set up a panel to suggest amendments to a provision in the barring campaigning 48 hours ahead of polling, following complaints that it has failed to keep pace with information technology.

"The Commission is of the considered view that due to multi-fold expansion of digital and electronic media, the extant MCC (model code of conduct), Section 126 of the RP Act (Representation of the People Act), 1951, and other related provisions require revisiting to cater to the requirements and challenges of the present and emerging situations," an official statement from the poll body read.

The Commission will deliberate on these subjects and consult political parties, media, National Broadcasters Associations (NBA), and other stakeholders to seek suggestions for necessary modification in the provisions of the act.

The poll body also advised the to not "make mention of any election matter pertaining to area going for poll during the prohibited period of 48 hours, henceforth".