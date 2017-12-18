JUST IN
Rahul: Congress fought Gujarat, Himachal polls with dignity | LIVE updates
Business Standard

Our workers fought anger with dignity, made us proud, says Rahul Gandhi

He also expressed gratitude to the people of the two states for the love they showered on him

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives for the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday | Photo: PTI
The Congress accepts the people's verdict in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, party president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday and thanked his party workers for fighting "anger with dignity" in the polls.

From the results and trends available till now, the Congress won 68 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, while the BJP was victorious in 75 seats. The Congress was leading in nine other constituencies. The BJP was ahead in 24 other seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP has won 20 seats, eight more than that of the Congress. The saffron party was ahead in 24 seats, while the Congress was leading in nine other segments. The state has a 68-member Assembly.

First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 17:30 IST

