Phoolan Devi's husband Umed Singh joins Congress in Uttar Pradesh

Asked if he would contest elections in UP, he said he would abide by the directions of party leaders

Ahead of the crucial Assembly election, bandit queen-turned-parliamentarian Phoolan Devi's husband Umed Singh today joined in the presence of party leader Oscar Fernandes.



Welcoming him into the party-fold, Fernandes said his induction would benefit the party in uttar pradesh.



"After President and approved his joining, Umed Singh has joined the party. We welcome him into the party-fold. I am sure the party will benefit from him in Uttar Pradesh," he said.



Singh has come back into the from Bahujan Samaj Party, which he had joined after quitting the Congress. He enjoys support in the Bundelkhand region of where Phoolan Devi hailed from.



Singh has contested the thrice. In 2014, he contested from Shahjahanpur on a ticket after he joined it in 2012.



In 2003, Singh was formally inducted into the Congress.



The then president Dharampal Singh was also present along with him today.



"I was in earlier and I have realised that all sections can progress only under the Congress," Umed Singh said, adding that "we want a party government to be formed at the Centre in 2019".



Asked if he would contest Assembly elections in UP, he said he would abide by the directions of party leaders.



Two years after her release from prison, Phoolan Devi was elected as MP from the Mirzapur seat in 1996. She served as an MP in the 11th (1996-98), but lost her seat in 1998 election. She was re-elected in 1999 and was the sitting member of Parliament for Mirzapur when she was killed.

Press Trust of India