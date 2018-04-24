Photo-finish: Two opinion polls predict a hung Assembly in Karnataka

-
ALSO READKarnataka Assembly polls 2018 updates: Siddaramaiah says Amit Shah no Hindu Amit Shah in Karnataka, mimics Rahul and attacks Congress: Top highlights Battleground Karnataka: What is Congress' 'Karnataka model of development' 'Corrupt Yeddyurappa': Will Amit Shah faux pas benefit Siddaramaiah, Cong? Battle for Karnataka: What strategy is the Congress working on to beat BJP?
-
Two opinion polls, which released their survey findings on Monday, predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress headed for a photo-finish, and the Janata Dal (Secular) set to emerge as the ‘king maker’. Times Now-VMR opinion poll predicted Congress will be marginally ahead, while CSDS-Jain University predicted that the BJP could emerge the single largest party. Casting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka assembly is on May 12.
The counting of votes is on May 15. Halfway mark is 112-seats.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU