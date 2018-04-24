JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 » News

Karnataka Election: BJP workers protest against Amit Shah; top developments
Business Standard

Photo-finish: Two opinion polls predict a hung Assembly in Karnataka

CSDS-Jain University predicted that the BJP could emerge the single largest party

Archis Mohan 

Archis Mohan
Archis Mohan

Two opinion polls, which released their survey findings on Monday, predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress headed for a photo-finish, and the Janata Dal (Secular) set to emerge as the ‘king maker’. Times Now-VMR opinion poll predicted Congress will be marginally ahead, while CSDS-Jain University predicted that the BJP could emerge the single largest party. Casting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka assembly is on May 12.

The counting of votes is on May 15. Halfway mark is 112-seats.


chart
First Published: Tue, April 24 2018. 02:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements