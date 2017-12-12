PM Modi's comments on Manmohan Singh unacceptable: Rahul Gandhi

“I have made my position clear on the issue. I will not tolerate the language that Mani Shankar Aiyar
used for the PM. But what the PM said about Manmohan Singh
is also not acceptable. Manmohan Singh
has devoted his life for the country, has made sacrifices…” Rahul Gandhi
said at a press conference in Ahmedabad.
He said his primary objectives as the Congress
president would be to strengthen the party organisation, but also “change the nature of political discourse” that has increasingly become “ugly and nasty”. He said the PM has frequently made comments about him that were unsavoury. “But you wouldn’t find me using language that is disrespectful of him. He is our political opponent, but he is also the prime minister of the country,” Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to officially take over the reins as the Congress
party chief on Saturday, said.
The press conference was a Congress
effort to underline how Rahul Gandhi
is willing to take questions, while the PM runs away from fielding questions and focusses on “distractions” like travelling in a seaplane.
Rahul Gandhi
said the PM’s seaplane ride in the morning was a “good event” but an attempt to distract from the "real issues facing Gujarat" — of poor state of government hospitals, expensive and privatized college education, three million jobless youths in Gujarat, the alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal as well as the business dealings of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah.
Rahul Gandhi
addressed a press conference in Ahmedabad on the last day of campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls.
The second phase of polling, for the remaining 93 of the 182-seats, is scheduled for Thursday. The first phase of polling for 89-seats had taken place on December 9. Earlier, the local administration had rejected permission sought by the Congress
as well as the BJP
to hold road shows and public meetings in the city, on the last day of campaigning, of their respective top leaders.
On his frequent temple visits, Rahul Gandhi
asked whether going to temples was prohibited. On the Gujarat election campaign, Rahul Gandhi
said the people of Gujarat can now see the “hollowness” of BJP’s claims. “There is a strong undercurrent. The BJP
is rattled. All communities are disgusted with the BJP
government,” he said, adding that the Congress
in Gujarat has finally discovered its strength and has contested the election unitedly.
Congress’ president-elect said BJP
and Modi are scared of facing Parliament, sacred that they would be asked questions on the Rafale deal and Jay Shah’s business dealings and postponed convening the winter session of Parliament. He spoke at length about how the Gujarat model of development, under the BJP
government in the state, benefitted a handful of industrialists. He said the Modi government has doled out Rs 6 lakh crore to India’s top 10 industrialists and waived their loans worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore, but refused to ease the debt of farmers.
Rahul Gandhi
said the Congress
would help MSME sector, small traders and shopkeepers of Gujarat with bank loans. He said Modi government’s “irrational” economic policies, demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST) have hurt their businesses.
