PM Modi to spearhead BJP poll campaign in Karnataka from May 1

Prime Minister will spearhead the campaign for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls and is likely to address over 15 rallies in the state starting from Udupi on May 1, party sources said on Tuesday.

Besides Udupi, he will also address public rallies in Chamrajnagar and Belgam.

"He is likely to address more than 15 rallies in 10 days," a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

BJP's Karnataka unit Spokesperson S. Shantharam told IANS that the Prime Minister is expected to visit the state tentatively from May 1, tentatively touring the coastal, northern, central and southern parts of the state, besides Bengaluru and Mysuru, and addressing two to three rallies daily till May 10.

Udupi is famous for the Sri Krishna Mutt and the Ashta Mutts established by the exponent of Dwaita philosophy, Sri Madhwacharya.

The fielded former MLA Raghupathi Bhat from Udupi, following which Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami of the Shiroor Mutt filed his nominationa as an independent from the seat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)