Poll code violation? EC to examine Rahul interview

Gandhi gave his first interview as Congress president-elect to a local TV channel in Gujarat today

ANI  |  Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a rally in Aravali district

The Gujarat Election Commission has received a complaint regarding the telecast of Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi's interview to a TV channel, the state Chief Electoral Officer, B B Swain said on Wednesday.

"We have got a complaint regarding telecast of an interview. We have collected the DVDs. We will be doing a due examination and look into whether it has violated Rules 126 Representation of the People Act or not," Swain said at a press conference in Gandhinagar.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal pointed out that Gandhi had given interview to a local TV channel in Gujarat, an act not permitted during the last 48 hours of campaigning.

"I am sure the Election Commission will take cognizance of this and take an action," Goyal added.

Gandhi gave his first interview as Congress president-elect to a local TV channel in Gujarat today, a day prior to the second phase of Gujarat Assembly election.
First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 20:22 IST

