Rahul Gandhi to hold four election rallies in Uttar Pradesh today

Congress Vice-President will hold four election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Speaking at a rally in Meerut, Gandhi yesterday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should know that the people in are united and cannot be divided.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocks Uttarakhand tragedy, insults freedom struggle but has no answers to questions on demonetisation," Gandhi said.

He also charged the Prime Minister of spreading hate and anger among people.

The Prime Minister visited to spread hate and anger. A message should be sent from the youth of that the state stands together and it cannot be broken. We will win in and complete the promise which the Prime Minister cannot fulfil that employment could be generated from within Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party workers and Congress workers should stand together," he added.

The electioneering in the politically crucial state of is getting momentum for assembly seats in Kanpur.

The polling will be held in third phase on February 19 for ten seats.

Kanpur was known for its mills and factories, many of which have been closed now, however the city still retains the position of one of the main business centres of the state.

Though hundreds of tanneries are functional in the city, ineffective implementation of environmental laws has resulted in polluting the river Ganga badly.

Although all major political parties are giving emphasis on development, the farmers whose land were acquired for Ghatampur power project are still waiting for their compensation.