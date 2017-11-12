Rahul in Gujarat: Cong scion leaks Twitter strategy, says BJP pays media

vice-president on Sunday elaborated on the strategy that undergoes for the maintenance of his much-talked-about Twitter handle these days.

The scion responded when people questioned him on his mounting fan following, as he addressed a gathering in Gujarat's

He said, "We reflect on ideas, there is a team of three or four people, to whom I give suggestions and after fine tuning them we tweet. Routine work, like birthday wishes, isn't done by me, I give little inputs on it, tweets on political issues are mine."

Rahul further said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 'paid social media', while the has 'free social media'.

"The way they (BJP) can spread anger, you (IT cell members) cannot. Even if you give your entire life to it. It is because you are from the and they from the BJP," he said, adding, "Like radio's fine tuning, Modi ji fine-tunes the truth," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, of late, has been making headlines due to his tweets that spell humour, coupled with political wit.

Recently, he created quite a buzz on social media when he posted a video on Twitter of his dog being fed biscuits and wrote, "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way."

In the political arena, this tweet of his was highly criticised by the Opposition.