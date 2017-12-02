Rahul slams Modi over low govt spending on education, high fees in Gujarat

vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter to question Prime Minister over low spending on education in the BJP-ruled



Posing the fourth question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked, "Why is on the 26th position with regard to spending on education? What wrong has the youth of the state done?"



The leader, who is leading his party's poll campaign in the western state, accused the prime minister of "commercialising education at the cost of schools and institutions and hitting students hard with fee hikes".



"How will the dream of a 'New India' be realised this way," Gandhi asked Modi, who has been canvassing for votes for his party for the assembly polls.



The tagline of his posers to the prime minister is "22 salon ka hisaab, mange jawaab ( demands answers for 22 years of rule".



Gandhi earlier asked why public money was "squandered" in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies in



He also asked why the people of should pay up for the "financial mismanagement" and publicity by him.



He asked whether it will take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis as the incumbent in the state has provided only 4.72 lakh houses in the last five years against the promised 50 lakh.



Gujarat, the home state of and president Amit Shah goes to polls in two phases on December 9 and December 14.