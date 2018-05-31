RR Nagar election result: Congress' Munirathna wins by 41162 votes; updates

Congress candidate Munirathna on Thursday won the assembly seat in Karnataka by defeating his nearest rival by 41162 votes.

Munirathna was up against BJP's Muniraju Gowda and JD(S)' G H Ramachandra.

Voting in the constituency, which was earlier scheduled to go on polls on May 12 with the rest of the constituencies of Karnataka, was postponed in light of the alleged fake voter ID scam. Before the May 12 polling for Karnataka assembly polls, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8.

ALSO READ: Bypoll results 2018 LIVE: BJP's losing streak in Uttar Pradesh to continue?

Following the recovery of the voter IDs, a political slugfest had broken out between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both accusing each other of being involved in the scam. The Election Commission decided to countermand the election in the constituency.

Here are the latest updates on ' election result 2018':

Congress' Munirathna wins by 41162 votes:



#Karnataka: Congress candidate Muniratna has won by 41162 votes from assembly constituency — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

Congratulations to @INCKarnataka candidate Muniratna for winning the RR Nagar Assembly Election by a huge margin of more than 40,000 votes. We thank the people of the state for supporting our party. https://t.co/QTFYcHN3QB — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 31, 2018

Congratulating Congress and Muniratna for the victory, senior party leader D K Shivakumar thanked the people of Karnataka for supporting the Congress.

With agency inputs