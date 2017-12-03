Scared of losing, Gujarat CM relying on lathis: Rahul Gandhi

The on Sunday accused the of indulging in violence against its candidates in and urged the to initiate action.

The party alleged that its candidate against Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Rajkot West seat Indranil Rajyaguru, Rajkot East nominee Mitul Donga and its MP Rajeet Satav, were arrested and abused by the Rajkot police.

"Our leaders Indranil Rajyaguru, Mitul Donga and MP Rajeev Satav, who are fighting the 'Shah-kaal' of fear and corruption in Gujarat, were attacked by the Police on Sunday," Vice President tweeted.

भय व भ्रष्टाचार के 'शाह-काल' को टक्कर दे रहे हमारे राजकोट प्रत्याशियों इंद्रनील राज्यगुरु, मितुल डोंगा व MP राजीव सातव पर कल गुजरात पुलिस ने हमला किया।



हिंसा डर की पैदाइश है। रूपाणीजी के दिल में चुनाव हारने का डर है तो लाठियों का सहारा ले रहे हैं।मगर #ગુજરાત_ડરતું_નથી #DaroMat — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 3, 2017

"Violence is a result of fear. Rupani ji fears losing the election and he is taking the support of lathis (batons). But is not frightened," he said.



Gandhi also re-tweeted a video posted from the twitter handle of the Mumani-wing of wherein police officials are seen clashing with a bunch of people.

This kind of behavior has never been seen in Indian election process, CM Rupani is afraid of losing the elections, so has acted like this. #शाह_काल pic.twitter.com/K5O5xhuFaQ — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) December 3, 2017

spokesperson Sushmita Dev alleged that Rupani was "bewildered" as he was "losing" and was thus indulging in violence against the leaders.

She said she has already heard the chief minister's audio claiming that the "is in a bad shape".

Dev said last night when Rajyaguru was campaigning, some goons of the attacked him. Instead of arresting the goons, the police arrested our candidate.

"We will file a complaint on behalf of the Pradesh The manner in which our leaders were abused, this is the model," Dev told reporters here.

"We demand action from the against BJP's candidate and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, as also against the DGP and IG of Rajkot," she said.

Dev also said, "We urge the people of to end BJP's 'goondagardi' (hooliganism) as this is the only occasion to do so and we hope that they will come out and vote them out of power."

The spokesperson claimed that Rupani "will lose" from Rajkot West constituency and so will the deputy chief minister.

"While implementing the model, the local police also arrested Rajeev Satav, an MP, who had gone there to enquire about the candidate," she alleged.

"Rupani is unable to answer the questions raised to him and is misusing the police. The people of will answer through the ballot as you are using the police lathi and bullet," Dev said.

The Mahila chief asked whether a sitting MLA and MP is arrested, did the Rajkot police inform the speaker in the state Assembly or Lok Sabha.

"It is surprising that a sitting MLA has been arrested," she said.

communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala, said, "People of and Rajkot will teach a befitting lesson for such brutalities through the power of ballot."

"A frustrated facing defeat in CM Rupani's constituency arrested INC candidate Indraneel Rajyaguru, MP and AICC Secretary Rajiv Satav and assaulted them," Surjewala alleged.

chief Bharatsinh Solanki wrote on Twitter, "I condemn the attack on Dinyanil Rajyaguru brother of Indranil Rajyaguru, candidate against CM Rupani. Fearing defeat of CM, police has also arrested Indranil Rajyaguru and Rajeev Satav late night, without giving any reason.