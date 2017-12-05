BJP’s ally in the central government and in Maharashtra, is all set to compete with BJP in and released their manifesto for the same on Sunday evening in Ahmedabad. Gujarat will be going for elections in two-phase polls scheduled for December 9 and December 14 and the results will be announced on December 18.



The presented itself as an alternative to BJP in the state and also highlighted their agenda as “ is Nationalism”. The Sena also criticised the BJP government over its policies and administration in the state.



is contesting elections on 65 seats. is in alliance with BJP in Maharashtra but the parties have had a bitter confrontation on some issues in the past because of which, analysts say that the decision by the is more to hurt BJP’s chances then to win elections.



in its poll pitch promised to provide all-around electricity and water supply in each district and also promised for better roads and employment.



“The current government had promised to fulfill people’s basic needs, but their priorities have changed. It has abandoned the poor and is busy giving to a few rich ones,” the manifesto (which is in Gujarati) read.



also alleged that the state government had failed to make the rural Gujarat self-sufficient and neither did they provide them with proper amenities. “ will change the face of rural Gujarat. It has always fulfilled its promise, and has always stood by the people,” the manifesto said.

