-
ALSO READGujarat elections: Modi vs Hardik and the tale of two rallies Assembly election: BJP top guns hit campaign trail in Gujarat poll battle Phase 1 Gujarat polls: 137 candidates face criminal charges Gujarat elections 2017 highlights: PM Modi's campaign rally in Bhavnagar BJP dismisses survey showing close contest in Gujarat; Congress delighted
-
BJP’s ally in the central government and in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is all set to compete with BJP in Gujarat assembly elections and released their manifesto for the same on Sunday evening in Ahmedabad. Gujarat will be going for elections in two-phase polls scheduled for December 9 and December 14 and the results will be announced on December 18.
The Shiv Sena presented itself as an alternative to BJP in the state and also highlighted their agenda as “Hindutva is Nationalism”. The Sena also criticised the BJP government over its policies and administration in the state.
Shiv Sena is contesting elections on 65 seats. Shiv Sena is in alliance with BJP in Maharashtra but the parties have had a bitter confrontation on some issues in the past because of which, analysts say that the decision by the Shiv Sena is more to hurt BJP’s chances then to win elections.
Shiv Sena in its poll pitch promised to provide all-around electricity and water supply in each district and also promised for better roads and employment.
“The current government had promised to fulfill people’s basic needs, but their priorities have changed. It has abandoned the poor and is busy giving to a few rich ones,” the manifesto (which is in Gujarati) read.
Shiv Sena also alleged that the state government had failed to make the rural Gujarat self-sufficient and neither did they provide them with proper amenities. “Shiv Sena will change the face of rural Gujarat. It has always fulfilled its promise, and has always stood by the people,” the manifesto said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU