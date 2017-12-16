The two-phase election for the 182-seat Gujarat Asembly are finally over. Now, poll pundits have sprung into action to project whether the Bharatiya Janata Party would get a fifth straight term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state or the Rhul Gandhi-led party will see an electoral revival.



The former seems more likely, suggest most exit polls done by the various media outlets and political experts after the second phase of polling on December 14.



The Times Now-VMR exit poll shows that the BJP, which has been ruling Gujarat, for 22 years, is hardly facing any anti-incumbency in the state. The survey projects to win 113 seats, while could get 66 and others 3.



Region-wise, the survey forecast that would win 31 seats in North Gujarat, while the would get 21.



In central Gujarat, is expected to get 23 seats, while may bag 16 and others 1.



However, the Times Now-VMR survey predicts a neck-and-neck competition in the Saurashtra region.



The finish line to win the Vidhan Sabha majority is 92 (91+1) seats, in the 182-seat state Assembly.



In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly polls, the had won 115 seats, while the had bagged 61 seats.







Regions BJP Congress others North Gujarat 31 21 Central Gujarat 23 16 1 Total 113 66 3

Times Now-VMRAccording to Times Now, the Gujarat election verdict is said to be the mid-term referendum on Narendra Modi's popularity, ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election.The final verdict of the will be declared on December 18.