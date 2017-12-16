-
ALSO READExit polls: BJP to win Gujarat comfortably; dethrone Congress in Himachal Exit polls predict BJP victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Gujarat polls Phase 2: 69% voting; fuss over Modi roadshow; Rahul interview Modi magic intact hint exit polls; BJP predicted to win Himachal, Gujarat Assembly election: BJP top guns hit campaign trail in Gujarat poll battle
-
The two-phase election for the 182-seat Gujarat Asembly are finally over. Now, poll pundits have sprung into action to project whether the Bharatiya Janata Party would get a fifth straight term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state or the Rhul Gandhi-led Congress party will see an electoral revival.
The former seems more likely, suggest most exit polls done by the various media outlets and political experts after the second phase of polling on December 14.
The Times Now-VMR exit poll shows that the BJP, which has been ruling Gujarat, for 22 years, is hardly facing any anti-incumbency in the state. The survey projects BJP to win 113 seats, while Congress could get 66 and others 3.
Region-wise, the survey forecast that BJP would win 31 seats in North Gujarat, while the Congress would get 21.
In central Gujarat, BJP is expected to get 23 seats, while Congress may bag 16 and others 1.
However, the Times Now-VMR survey predicts a neck-and-neck competition in the Saurashtra region.
The finish line to win the Vidhan Sabha majority is 92 (91+1) seats, in the 182-seat state Assembly.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly polls, the BJP had won 115 seats, while the Congress had bagged 61 seats.
|Regions
|BJP
|Congress
|others
|North Gujarat
|31
|21
|Central Gujarat
|23
|16
|1
|Total
|113
|66
|3
According to Times Now, the Gujarat election verdict is said to be the mid-term referendum on Narendra Modi's popularity, ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election.
The final verdict of the Gujarat polls 2017 will be declared on December 18.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU