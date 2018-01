The assembly in Tripura will be held on February 18, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27, the said today.



Announcing the poll dates, Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti said the counting in the three states will be held on March 3.



The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively.



The three assemblies have 60 members each. The is trying to make inroads in these three states while the Congress and the Left are seeking to retain their foothold. The notification for Tripura will be issued on January 24, beginning the process of filing of nominations.



January 31 will be the last date for filing papers. The scrutiny will take place on February 1 and February 3 will be the last date for withdrawal from the electoral battle.